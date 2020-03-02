Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9,369.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126,659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1,843.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 726,291 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 824.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,013 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,239,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,340,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $75.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.