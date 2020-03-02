Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Invests $1.88 Million in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $65.00 on Monday. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

