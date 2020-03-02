Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZAYO opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

In other news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

