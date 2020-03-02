Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Perrigo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

