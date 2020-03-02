Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.07 Million Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,876,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 4,265,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $118,829,112.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,075,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,188,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,570,947 shares of company stock valued at $584,799,946 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

UBER stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

