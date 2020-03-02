Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.01 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,778,000 after buying an additional 480,146 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $27,841,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 229,919 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $14,254,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,658,000 after buying an additional 98,373 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL opened at $105.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.37.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

