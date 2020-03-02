Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.87 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 740.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $212.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.87. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

