Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.55 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 227.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,063,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,786,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 166,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $88.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

