Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,478,000 after buying an additional 242,747 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 51.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 69.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UA. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

UA opened at $12.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.