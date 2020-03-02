Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,397.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of HOG opened at $30.47 on Monday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

