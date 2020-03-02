Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.02 Million Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $96.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.49. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

