Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sprint were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Sprint by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 822,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sprint by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,242,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $188,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,788 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sprint by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprint by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,572,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. Sprint Corp has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sprint’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. TheStreet raised shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

