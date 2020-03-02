Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 4,300 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 558.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

DISCA stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.