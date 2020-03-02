Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 13,600 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UAA opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra reduced their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

