Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

DRI stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average of $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 60.48%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

