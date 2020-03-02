Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 135.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,293 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.