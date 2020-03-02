Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2,036.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $121.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

