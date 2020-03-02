Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 19,700 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 210.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,069 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,792,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $39.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

