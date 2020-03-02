Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth about $61,384,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fitbit by 882.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,133 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fitbit by 5,837.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 768,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 755,841 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth about $4,658,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth about $3,339,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIT. ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Fitbit Inc has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 115,140 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $738,047.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,423.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Park sold 340,987 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $2,318,711.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 531,902 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,209. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

