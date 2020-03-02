First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of BBX Capital worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BBX Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BBX Capital by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in BBX Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BBX opened at $3.48 on Monday. BBX Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX).

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.