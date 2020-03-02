First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves alerts:

BAF opened at $14.36 on Monday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.