First Trust Advisors LP Sells 51,417 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 294,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $908,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $18,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

SYNA stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.