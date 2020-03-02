First Trust Advisors LP Sells 45,107 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 99,831 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 17.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $136,974.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,122 shares of company stock worth $1,135,631 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.22.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

