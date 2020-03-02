First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,927 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 70,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.0489 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

