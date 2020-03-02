First Trust Advisors LP Sells 332 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $730.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.05. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $64.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSBC. ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.