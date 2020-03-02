First Trust Advisors LP Sells 137,877 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LILAK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

LILAK stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.81. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

