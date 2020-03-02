First Trust Advisors LP Sells 100,383 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $3,987,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $67.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $56.14 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

