First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of First Internet Bancorp worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of INBK opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $236.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.