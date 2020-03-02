First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 25.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 3,625.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,004,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MQY opened at $15.44 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

