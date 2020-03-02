First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of IJT opened at $173.09 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $169.56 and a 1-year high of $200.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average of $186.38.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

