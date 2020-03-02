First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 314.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $595,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

