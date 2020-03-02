First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 29,147 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Vision Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 990,312 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 56,056 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 39.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.