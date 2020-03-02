First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,034 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Daqo New Energy worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BosValen Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd now owns 109,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,986,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $81.46. The firm has a market cap of $710.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10.

DQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

