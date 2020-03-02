First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $635,000 Investment in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACIW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. ACI Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.43.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

