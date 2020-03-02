First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Business First Bancshares worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 317.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $319.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.23. Business First Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $26.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFST. ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

