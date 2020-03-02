First Trust Advisors LP Invests $630,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $7,815,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 916,075 shares of company stock worth $26,845,665 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SIX opened at $25.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 148.21%.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.