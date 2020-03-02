First Trust Advisors LP Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

