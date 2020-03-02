First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 653,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 76,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $19.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. HUYA Inc – has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

HUYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

