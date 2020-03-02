First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,897,000 after purchasing an additional 277,781 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,468,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 512,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after purchasing an additional 165,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 491.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,011 shares during the period. Finally, Brown University purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $18,599,000. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $125.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $87.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.70 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.75.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

