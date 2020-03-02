First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BE shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $70,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $528,232.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 760,297 shares of company stock worth $5,189,218. 36.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $16.63.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

