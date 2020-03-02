First City Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,408,000 after purchasing an additional 575,954 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $134.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $354.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

