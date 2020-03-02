First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,517,924.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $306,201 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

