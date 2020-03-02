First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.69 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

