First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 245,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 55,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 709,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NRG opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

