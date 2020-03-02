First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,211 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aecom during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aecom has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

