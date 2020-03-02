First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,009 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $17,827,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 953.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,739 shares of company stock worth $5,330,293. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

