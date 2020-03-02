First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 872 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 10,018.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after buying an additional 2,767,113 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,054 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 990.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 418,560 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,446,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 157,430 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Spotify stock opened at $137.12 on Monday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.98.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

