First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MJ. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 327.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

MJ opened at $13.91 on Monday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

