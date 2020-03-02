First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of USO stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

