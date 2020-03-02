First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $97.50 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

